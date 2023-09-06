Anca Trying To Bribe Foreign Journalists Who Write About Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Representatives
of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) offer money to
journalists, who write about Armenia, Colombian journalist Roberto
Trobajo Hernandez wrote on his page on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
ANCA representatives offered to pay for his trip and stay in
Armenia, as well as everything that is required for a TV report and
articles.
"My loyalty and friendship with the Azerbaijani people and
government cannot be bought or sold for several thousand dollars,"
the journalist said.
In July 2021, Hernandez visited Shusha city and other
territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation
and spoke about what he saw to ordinary Colombians.
The Armenian diaspora obviously did not like this, and its
representatives did not find anything better than trying to bribe a
journalist. However, Roberto Hernandez turned out to be more
conscithan pro-ArmenianSenator Robert Menendez.
