Anca Trying To Bribe Foreign Journalists Who Write About Armenia


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Representatives of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) offer money to journalists, who write about Armenia, Colombian journalist Roberto Trobajo Hernandez wrote on his page on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

ANCA representatives offered to pay for his trip and stay in Armenia, as well as everything that is required for a TV report and articles.

"My loyalty and friendship with the Azerbaijani people and government cannot be bought or sold for several thousand dollars," the journalist said.

In July 2021, Hernandez visited Shusha city and other territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation and spoke about what he saw to ordinary Colombians.

The Armenian diaspora obviously did not like this, and its representatives did not find anything better than trying to bribe a journalist. However, Roberto Hernandez turned out to be more conscithan pro-ArmenianSenator Robert Menendez.

