Tap Is Of Vital Importance For Promoting Energy Sufficiency - Greek Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The Trans
Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is among the infrastructures of vital
importance for the promotion of energy sufficiency, said the Greek
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic Diplomacy and
Outreach, Costas Fragogianni, Trend reports.
He highlighted the importance of FSRU Alexandroupolis, together
with SRU Revythouand the Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB)
for the energy security in the wider region of Southeast Europe, as
well as in the gradual transition to alternative energy sources
with a lower carbon footprint.
“Greece is once again present in initiatives that promote
economic development and cooperation at the international and
regional level, confirming its role as a hub of interconnectivity
and as a pillar of stability, growth and prosperity in the southern
part of Europe,” the deputy minister said in his article.
Greece imported a total of 1.020 billion cubic meters of gas
from Azerbaijan between January and June 2023.
June saw a notable surge in imports, with 174.6 million cubic
meters received, compared to 163 million cubic meters in May,
marking a 7.1 percent month-on-month increase.
The total expenditure by Greece on natural gas purchases from
Azerbaijan during the initial six months of 2023 reached 523.8
million euros. However, this amount decreased in June to more than
58 million euros, compared to 68.8 million euros spent in May,
representing a 15.7 percent decrease.
Meanwhile, data from the energy ministry for the same period in
2023 indicates that Azerbaijan produced 24.1 billion cubic meters
of natural gas. Of this, 6.5 billion cubic meters were extracted
from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, and 13.2 billion cubic
meters came from the Shah Deniz field. The State Oil Company of
Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) contributed 4.4 billion cubic meters to
the overall gas production during this period. Gas transportation
also increased by 0.7 billion cubic meters, signaling a 3 percent
rise compared to the previyear.
Gas sales during this period amounted to 12 billion cubic
meters, showing a 7.5 percent growth compared to the corresponding
period in the previyear. Of this total, approximately 5 billion
cubic meters of gas were exported to Türkiye, 5.7 billion cubic
meters to Europe, and 1.3 billion cubic meters to Georgia. It's
worth noting that more than 2.8 billion cubic meters of gas were
exported to Turkey through the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline
(TANAP) during this time.
Azerbaijan supplies gas to Europe through the Trans Adriatic
Pipeline (TAP), which is the final link in the Southern Gas
Corridor and has a capacity of 10 billion cubic meters, with the
potential to expand to 20 billion cubic meters annually.
