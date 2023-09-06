Matrix Is Delighted To Announce Its Participation At North Tech Symposium 2023, Jammu And Kashmir

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) September, 2023: Matrix is dedicated to pioneering intensive research to develop groundbreaking security and telecommunication solutions for both domestic and global contexts. During the North Tech Symposium 2023, Matrix will present its full array of customer-centric offerings and products within the Video Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and Telsectors.
During the North Tech Symposium, Matrix is set to showcase its Telofferings, including Media Gateways such as SIMADO GFX114G, SETU VFX404, and SETU VFXTH0016. Additionally, our lineup will feature the Digital PBX VISIONPRO, IP-PBXs ETERNITY NENX, and ETERNITY PENX, as well as the Hybrid IP-PBXs ETERNITY GENX and ETERNITY MENX. Our collection will be further enriched by the inclusion of the pure-IP SPARK200 and top-tier business IP phones, all of which will be on display at the event.
In addition to its telproducts, Matrix will also present variindustry-specific telsolutions at the event. These solutions encompass offerings like Office-in-a-box, hospitality solutions, software-based open server PBX, and seamless integration with third-party open SIP phones. Within the realm of Telecommunications, Matrix stands as the exclusive OEM offering a comprehensive range of business communication products and solutions.
At this event, Matrix will showcase its complete lineup of IP Video Surveillance solutions, encompassing server-based enterprise-grade Network Video Recorders (NVRs), UL-listed Cameras, Matrix Video Management Software (VMS), and more. These offerings are tailored to address the specific challenges faced by organizations, including issues related to bandwidth usage, storage expenses, the management of multiple office locations, and reactive security measures. The cameras on display will include Matrix\'s selection of Turret, Dome, Bullet, and PTZ Cameras, ranging from 2MP to 8MP in resolution. These Matrix Cameras come with UL Certification, a globally recognized safety standard, and NEMA Certification for protection against environmental threats, ensuring high-quality images for detailed scene analysis.
In addition to cameras, Matrix will also present its server-based enterprise-grade NVRs during the event. These NVRs come pre-installed with Video Management Software that supports redundancies and hot-swappable hard disks (HDD/SSD) capable of providing up to 144TB of storage capacity. This technological marvel is designed to meet all the security requirements of organizations.
In the realm of Access Control and Time-Attendance, Matrix stands as the sole OEM that produces all the components, which include panels, door controllers, readers, and software, entirely in-house.
Within the Access Control field, Matrix will feature its versatile Multifaceted Site Controller, the COSEC PANEL200P, capable of managing up to 25,000 Users and 255 COSEC door controllers. Additionally, Matrix presents its advanced access door controller, the COSEC ARC DC200P, which offers several advantages compared to traditional access control terminals. Its Power over Ethe(POE) capabilities and varimounting options simplify installation, even in limited spaces, with reduced wiring requirements. This event will provide a comprehensive display of Matrix\'s complete access control product lineup.
In the Time-Attendance sector, Matrix will introduce its COSEC VEGA FAXQ, a Biometric Attendance Device specially designed for government organizations and capable of integrating with Aadhaar information from the UIDAI server to accurately record the attendance of government employees. Additionally, Matrix will showcase its top-tier facial recognition-based door controller, the COSEC ARGO FACE, known for its exceptional accuracy, lightning-fast identification speed of less than 0.5 seconds, and extensive user capacity of 50,000 individuals. These devices offer a range of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Power over Ethe(PoE), and Ethernet, making them ideal choices for modern organizations.
Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Head states,“Through this event, one of our major aims is to connect with organizations and system integrators, present our proven products and solutions, and demonstrate how Matrix caters to variverticals through our enterprise-grade solutions.”
