Dry Type Transformer Market Worth $9.2 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest Dry Type Transformer Market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region comprises major economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The Dry Type Transformer Market in Asia Pacific is primarily fueled by the significant investments for expanding the number of substations owing to meet the electricity demand coupled by the robust growth in industrial and commercial sectors. Electricity shortage is expected to support market grow in Asia Pacific as it can attribute to the increasing demand for power leading to installations of transmission & distribution infrastructure. The region is investing extensively in renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power. Dry type transformer are utilised to connect varienergy sources to the grid, ensuring efficient power distribution.
Key Market Players:
Some of the major players in the Dry Type Transformer Companies are Schneider Electric (France), Siemens Energy (Germany), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Eaton (Ireland), TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan). The major strategies adopted by these players include new product launches, acquisitions, contracts, agreements, partnerships, and expansions.
Recent Developments
In April 2023, Eaton acquired 49% of stake in
Jiangsu Ryan Electrical Co. Ltd. , a manufacturer of power distributrion transformers and dry type transformers. This acquisition will help the company to better serve the customers globally. In September 2022, Hitachi, Ltd. introduced RESIBLOC, a rail dry-type traction transformer with voltage upto 25 kV. These transformers are used to power the train's brakes, signaling system, and communication equipment. In April 2022, Seimens introduced CAREPOLE, an innovative dry-type single-phase transformer for pole applications. It is a cast-resin distribution transformer which will be installed in the distribution grid. This product was introduced for American Market. In October 2021, Hitachi, Ltd. completed the expansion of its Bland, Virginia manufacturing facility, the leading producer of dry-type transformers in North America. This expansion provides the additional production capacity to support new manufacturing capabilities
