Dry Type Transformer Market Worth $9.2 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

Key Market Players:

Some of the major players in the Dry Type Transformer Companies are Schneider Electric (France), Siemens Energy (Germany), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Eaton (Ireland), TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan). The major strategies adopted by these players include new product launches, acquisitions, contracts, agreements, partnerships, and expansions.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:



Recent Developments



In April 2023, Eaton acquired 49% of stake in

Jiangsu Ryan Electrical Co. Ltd. , a manufacturer of power distributrion transformers and dry type transformers. This acquisition will help the company to better serve the customers globally.

In September 2022, Hitachi, Ltd. introduced RESIBLOC, a rail dry-type traction transformer with voltage upto 25 kV. These transformers are used to power the train's brakes, signaling system, and communication equipment.

In April 2022, Seimens introduced CAREPOLE, an innovative dry-type single-phase transformer for pole applications. It is a cast-resin distribution transformer which will be installed in the distribution grid. This product was introduced for American Market. In October 2021, Hitachi, Ltd. completed the expansion of its Bland, Virginia manufacturing facility, the leading producer of dry-type transformers in North America. This expansion provides the additional production capacity to support new manufacturing capabilities

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Generator Sales Market

- Global Forecast to 2030

Power Grid Market

- Global Forecast to 2028

Portable Generator Market

- Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarketsTM:

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, makingproficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit

or followon Twitter , LinkedIn

and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight:



Visit Our Website:

Content Source:



Logo:

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets