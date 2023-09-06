LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(the“ ISSUER ”)

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

Resumption of Subscription Orders for WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged

We refer to a notice issued by the Issuer on 1 September 2023 (the“ Notice ”). Terms not defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Notice or the base prospecof the Issuer dated 2 August 2023.

The Issuer wishes to announce that with effect from 8.00am (London time) on Wednesday 6 September, Subscription Orders from Authorised Participants in WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged (the“ Affected Securities ”) will be accepted.

Please note that in accordance with Condition 17.1(B), the Issuer may be required to temporarily halt Subscription Orders from Authorised Participants in the Affected Securities again. If this occurs, the Issuer shall update the product page of the Affected Securities and the Important Notices section of the WisdomTree website.