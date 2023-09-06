Warehouse Automation Systems Market Predicted To Garner Usd 93 Billion By 2031, Future Growth And Trends

Warehouse Automation Systems Market

Surge in the adoption of IoT and robotics in warehouse management systems to drive the growth of the global warehouse automation systems market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global warehouse automation systems market generated $21.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $93 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape.

The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

COVID-19 scenario:

➢ The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the growth of the global warehouse automation systems market, owing to a reduction in the shipment of components and solutions of warehouse automation during the pandemic period.

➢ The COVID-19 pandemic substantially impacted the value chain of the warehouse automation systems, thereby adversely affecting the growth of the global market.

In terms of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global warehouse automation systems market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global warehouse automation systems market based on component, automation type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on component, the solution segment held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global warehouse automation systems market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership staduring the forecast period. Furthermore, the service segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of automation type, the physical automation segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than fourth-fifths of the global warehouse automation systems market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership staduring the forecast period. However, the digital automation segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the retail and consumer goods segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourths of the global warehouse automation systems market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. However, the automotive segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across the North American region held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global warehouse automation systems market share and is expected to maintain its leadership staduring the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific warehouse automation systems market is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

Key players in the industry:

The key players analyzed in the global warehouse automation systems market report include ABB Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG.

The report analyzes these key players in the global warehouse automation systems market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights.

