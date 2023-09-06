Changenow Introduces The Solution For Crypto Liquidity And Asset Listing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
ChangeNOW is revolutionizing the market by providing an innovative service that empowers projects to list their assets, becoming a market-maker.
This service applies to assets that may not be listed anywhere or lack sufficient liquidity on Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs) or Centralized Exchanges (CEXs). With ChangeNOW's pioneering platform, Web3 projects can now unleash the full potential of their assets and enjoy unparalleled exposure in the vibrant digital asset market.
ChangeNOW's service opens up exciting opportunities for a range of projects including but not limited to maiblockchain, token projects, and any business with their own cryptocurrency assets. By integrating their asset, they can control their asset's market, increasing adoption and profit.
By using ChangeNOW API, wallets/exchanges that are seeking the ability to offer their users limitless asset pairs can seamlessly integrate assets, unlocking a host of benefits that go beyond just liquidity provision.
What does the service entail?
1. Integration of the asset on ChangeNOW, enabling cross-chain swaps and activating ChangeNOW's extensive network of partners and the NOW ecosystem.
2. Turnkey solution: From setup to maintenance, ChangeNOW takes care of integration while you foon your brand. All you have to do is provide liquidity and set the initial rate. The rest is on us.
3. Bypass the hassles of centralized and decentralized exchange listings.
4. Control exchange rates.
ChangeNOW's Service Offers Many Benefits
Unprecedented Market Access: Once integrated, the asset becomes readily available for swaps with ChangeNOW's expansive selection of over 900 assets. This broadens the asset's exposure and increases its chances of recognition and adoption in the market.
Extensive Pairing Options: With a whopping 13,000 available pairs, assets listed through ChangeNOW gain access to an extensive network of trading opportunities. This wide selection of pairs ensures liquidity and allows users to seamlessly swap between assets.
Comprehensive Range of Tools: As part of NOW Solutions, ChangeNOW offers varitools, including (not limited to):
1. Exchange API
2. Exchange widget & top-up module
3. Payment tools
4. Donation tools
5. Custody solutions
6. Customizable white-label solutions.
Every asset on ChangeNOW can be used by businesses via these tools. They empower projects to reach their full potential and serve their users with the utmost convenience.
Reliable Refunds: In the digital asset space, trust is paramount. ChangeNOW recognizes this and ensures a seamless refund process for users in case of any issues or discrepancies. This commitment to customer satisfaction solidifies ChangeNOW's dedication to providing a safe and reliable platform for all users.
Absolute Security: Projects have total control over the pools, and ChangeNOW combines hot and cold storage to guarantee maximum security.
ChangeNOW's unique service is set to redefine the market-making landscape, offering a gateway to achievement and recognition for projects of all sizes. Joinon this exhilarating journey and unlock new possibilities for your assets and business.
For more information, please visit ChangeNOW.
About ChangeNOW
ChangeNOW is an exchange platform/liquidity aggregator with more than 5 years of experience. It supports 850+ assets, 60+ blockchains, and 150K+ trading pairs powered by 10 CEX & DEX liquidity providers, with the ability to use projects' own liquidity for integrations (no CEXes or DEXes needed).
For more information about ChangeNOW and its Fiat Conversion in the Exchange API, please visit .
