Marine Collagen Ingredients Market Value Is Projected To Reach Us$ 2,320.6 Million By 2033 X Herald

For More insights into the, Request a Sample of this Report:



According to Fact.MR, the marine collagen component market grew by 7.5% between 2018 and 2022. The market is estimated to grow at an 8.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

The waste produced during the preparation of fish has the potential to be a useful source of collagen extraction. This wasted material provided a low-cost answer for companies looking to profit on waste-derived collagen.

Consumption of collagen-based nutraceuticals became increasingly accepted throughout North America, Europe, and East Asia as health-consciconsumers sought safer alternatives to standard pharmaceutical treatments.

Competitive Landscape:

These companies emphasize environmentally friendly practices, product certifications, and satisfying the increased demand for natural and sustainable ingredients. Additionally, it tries to preserve its market position and capitalize on the growing demand by focusing on quality, innovation, and matching customer preferences.

For instance :

In July 2022, MD Logic Health has launched a Special New Marine Collagen. MD Logic Health's Marine Collagen was formulated with a special blend of Co-Factors including Vitamins A, C, Zinc, Copper, and Biotin. These Cofactors were added to accelerate the production of Collagen. Their Marine Collagen also contains Hydrolyzed Collagen types I, II, and III.

In 2022, Run Easy marine collagen peptides powder has been launched by Protein Rebel. Run Easy was designed for triathletes, runners, and cyclists, and contains only one ingredient: pure marine collagen, which helps to strengthen ligaments and joints and reduces the chance of injury.

Key Players:

. Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

. BioCell Technology LLC

. Chinatech Peptide Co. Ltd.

. Darling Ingredients Inc.

. Fishion Group Ltd.

. Gelita AG

. Nitta Gelatin Inc.

. Rousselot S.A.S.

. Seagarden AS

. Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets

International Exhibition Co. Ltd.

. Taiaitai BIOLOGICAL

. Vyse Gelatin Company

. Weishardt Group

. YSK Corporation

. Zhejiang Huaheng Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Regional Analysis:

The United States has focused and supported fishing efforts for many years. These fisheries generate large amounts of fish waste and bycatch, which are typically utilized to make marine collagen.Indeed, the availability of lower-cost fish in the United States has been critical to the industry's development. Fish and by-products have become more accessible and cost-effective to local business as a result of the country's abundant fish resources and efficient fishing tactics.

This has provided enterprises interested in the development of marine collagen components a competitive edge. The availability of low-cost fish has assisted the growth and expansion of the marine collagen industry in the United States, propelling it to the market leader position.

Marine Collagen Ingredients Market by Category :



By Source :



Fish



Squid



Jellyfish

Others

By Type :



Type I



Type II



Type III



Type V

Others

By Form :



Powder



Liquid

Others

By Application :



Cosmetics



Food and Beverages



Medical

Others

By Region :



North America



Europe



Latin America



East Asia



Oceania



South Asia Middle East & Africa

For More in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:



Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

Email: