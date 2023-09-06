Past Proud Boys head to spend 22 years in prison in Jan 6 case

(MENAFN) The past head of the right-wing Proud Boys faction, Enrique Tarrio, was sentenced on Tuesday to 22 years imprisoned for inflammatory conspiracy and other charges linked to the break of the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.



"His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election," the Justice Department in a declared in an announcement.



Tarrio's ruling is the longest by now connected to the January 6 raid on Congress.



"Today, the leader of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, learned that the consequence of conspiring to oppose by force the lawful transfer of presidential power is 22 years in federal prison," Attorney General Merrick Garland stated.



Through the last week, four participants of the Proud Boys got sentences.



Matthew Graves, the US Attorney for the District of Columbia, stated that the Proud Boys put on more troops on the ground at the Capitol on January 6 than any other party, and they were at the front of every main breaking of the Capitol’s defenses.

