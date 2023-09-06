Wednesday, 06 September 2023 02:27 GMT

Valneva Declaration Of Shares And Voting Rights: August 31, 2023


Declaration of shares and voting rights
August 3 1 , 2023
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: September 6, 2023

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva 		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
138, 912 , 142
ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each
 162,1 86 , 213 Double voting rights granted on 6,303 ordinary shares
 Between August 12 & 30, 2023
 162,061,891

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
**(or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

