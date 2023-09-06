Automotive Powertrain Market Is Forecast To Surpass Usd 719.3 Million By 2032 X Herald

Market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Automotive Powertrain market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of variend-use segments

The global automotive powertrain market is estimated at USD 435.3 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 719.3 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Key Companies Profiled



General Motors

Ford Motors

Volkswagen Group

Hyundai

Toyota

BorgWarner Inc.

JTEKT Corp.

GKN plc.

Magna Powertrain Ltd.

Delphi Automobile LLP Other Key Players

Competitive Landscape

Despite the growing popularity of contemporary powertrain concepts, a majority of manufacturers are still focused on use of traditional technology. In addition, the existing manufacturing infrastructure acts as a seridrawback when it comes to integrating new concepts.

Further, they usually do not offer any cost benefits for new powertrain configurations. Because the conventional facilities leave very little room for new concepts to expedite, manufacturers are bound to invest on constructing new facilities, which may not be a feasible option for many. Technological diversification and ostensibly endless combinations of technical solutions with specific requirements continue to increase the level of complexity for market players.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of automotive powertrain positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance:

Global Automotive Powertrain Market Segments

By Position Type



Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive All Wheel Drive

By Powertrain Type



Gasoline Powertrain Type

Diesel Powertrain Type

Hybrid Powertrain Type

Battery Electric Vehicle Powertrain Type Fuel Cell Powertrain Type

By Vehicle Type



Compact Vehicles

Mid-Sized Vehicles

Premium Vehicles

Luxury Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania MEA

