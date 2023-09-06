AITnews.com Named "Official Arabic ICT Media Partner" for GITEX Global 2023

(MENAFN- Epress release) will take place in Dubai from 16 to 20 October 2023.



Under the agreement, AITnews.com’s team will provide comprehensive and specialized coverage of GITEX Global 2023, which is one of the most prominent technology sector events in the world, as it provides an integrated platform covering all industry trends, from artificial intelligence, blockchain and data science to startups and the digital economy.



GITEX Global 2023, the largest of its kind in the world, brings together government entities and institutions with a large number of entrepreneurs, creators and innovators to discuss, dialogue and introduce new ideas and products to shape the future of the technology sector. GITEX Global is home to several exhibitions and conferences, and visitors will have the opportunity to meet with key technology companies, startups and innovators over the course of its five days.



Commenting on the occasion, Ahmed Abdel Qader, CEO of AITnews.com, said: "As the leading source of technical news in the Arabic language, we at AITnews.com are preparing to provide comprehensive and exceptional media coverage of GITEX Global 2023, which is the largest of its kind in the world. We invite international, regional and local companies and government entities participating in this event to take advantage of our specialized platforms to highlight their participation, products and solutions, and to deliver their key messages to their audience in the region who are interested and specialized in the technology sector."



He added: "Since our launch more than 18 years ago, we at AITnews.com have always been keen to cover this major event. Through our specialized media coverage of GITEX over the years, we have helped local, regional and international companies and participating government entities to deliver their key messages to the region's audience."



It is worth noting that AITnews.com was launched in September 2005 from its headquarters in Dubai Media City, as the first official source devoted entirely to covering technical news in Arabic, on the Arab and international arenas, according to an ambitious vision to be the first source of information technology news on the Internet, for both Arab media and the last user in the Arab world.



AITnews.com has been highly acclaimed by visitors, who have been actively contributing to the development of the site over the years, since its inception. It also constituted a reliable and approved source by many Arab media outlets, which quoted studies, research, and news that resonated in the technical community.





