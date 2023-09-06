Qatar Takes Part In Gcc Security Media Committee Meeting

Riyadh: The State of Qatar participated in the 13th meeting of the GCC Security Media Committee, which concluded yesterday at the headquarters of the GCC Secretariat General in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Assistant Director of Public Relations and Communications Department at the Ministry of Interior Colonel Dr. Jabr Hammoud Al Nuaimi represented the State of Qatar in the meeting.

The meeting discussed several topics on the agenda, including the recommendations of the 5th meeting of the technical team for awareness work in security media, which includes intensifying awareness campaigns in all security fields in the GCC states.

A contract for the production of security awareness campaign programs was also signed between the GCC General Secretariat and the GCC Joint Program Production Institution.