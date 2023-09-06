Qatar Rail Marks Back To School With School Visits Programme

Doha, Qatar: With the start of the new academic year, Qatar Railways company (Qatar Rail) announced the resumption of its' school visits programme for the Doha Metro network. The first educational visit for students came in coordination with several schools and was thrilling experience filled with learning and discovery.

The school visits initiative, which is part of Qatar Rail's corporate social responsibility program, provides an immersive experience to students and offers an insider's view into the Doha Metro network, its varifacilities, network operations and connectivity to key destinations in Doha. Additionally, the program also highlights the metro's contributions to environment as a sustainable transport mode.

During the first visit hosted by Qatar Rail students learned about different types of travel cards, Doha Metro train carriages, as well as key safety guidelines in both stations and aboard the trains.

They also learned about accompanying services such as metrolink and metroexpress, as well as other facilities like Park and Ride and how these services contribute to provide a seamless travel experience to customers services from and to the metro stations.

During their tour in Msheireb Station, the heart of the Doha Metro where the three metro lines interchange, students visited the station's control and command room to understand its role in monitoring passenger movement, ensuring smooth operations, and maintaining the safety and security of customers during their journeys.

The students also gained insights into providing swift responses during emergency situations.

Qatari engineers from Qatar Rail guided the students offering them an enlightening glimpse into their roles, the multitude of career avenues, and the exciting array of specializations within the railway sector.

To ignite a spark in these young minds, inspiring them to join this dynamic industry in the future and become a driving force in shaping the future of transportation right here in Qatar.

These visits serve a dual purpose: not only do they enrich students' comprehension of public transportation, but they also inspire them to embrace the metro as a part of their daily commute. In a world where environmental preservation is paramount, Qatar Rail is taking the lead by fostering this eco-consciapproach among the young generation.

Schools interested in participating in the school visits program can coordinate by contacting Qatar Rail's Communication and Public Relations Department.