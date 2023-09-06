Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Receives Credentials Of Unhcr Representative

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi received the credentials of Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to the State of Qatar H E Ahmed Mohsen Lutfi. The Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wished the UNHCR Representative success in his duties.

