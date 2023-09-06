Shura Council Participates In 50Th Pam Bureau Meeting

Amman: The Shura Council took part in the 50th meeting of the Bureau of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM), which was held in the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Representing the Council at the meeting was HE member of the Shura Council Abdullah bin Nasser bin Turki Al Subaie, who is the Vice President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean and member of the PAM's Bureau.

The meeting reviewed the latest developments in a number of Middle Eastern countries, and discussed a report on child trafficking.

The State of Qatar, represented by the Shura Council, holds permanent membership in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, an international organization that enjoys observer stain the United Nations General Assembly.