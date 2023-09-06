3-2-1 Activation Zone Offers Team Building Events

Doha, Qatar: Explore the vibrant and interactive Activation Zone located on the 5th floor of the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum (QOSM). This gallery offers visitors of all ages an extraordinary journey of wonder and excitement, while encouraging an active and healthy lifestyle. Rising beyond the conventional gallery setting, the Activation Zone elevates innovation by serving as an exceptional event venue, delivering immersive and transformative team-building experiences that strengthen collaboration and ignite team spirit.



At QOSM, team building is an ethos, helping a group of people work together more efficiently and effectively, engaging to achieve a common goal through fun sports activities and games. The carefully curated team building packages go beyond physical literacy to promote strategic thinking and enhance communication skills.

“We are thrilled to open our doors to families and corporates seeking an extraordinary and impactful team building experience. Our primary goal is to unlock the true potential of each team, empowering them to achieve greatness together,” said 3-2-1 QOSM Director, Abdulla Yousuf Al Mulla. Immerse in team building packages catering to both families and corporate employees tailored to align to the specific objectives of each session. Professional team building facilitators design activities that foster teamwork, cultivate strong bonds, develop leadership skills, encourage camaraderie, and ultimately elevate team performance whether in the workplace or at home.

Team building packages do not include refreshments and/or meals, but additional catering services offering healthy options that would sustain the energy levels throughout the activities, may be provided by IN-Q Catering upon request.