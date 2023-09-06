Finverity hires new CMO and repositions brand and products as it prepares for next phase of growth

(MENAFN- Agility PR Solutions) London, 4 September 2023. Finverity, the trade and supply chain finance digital ecosystem, today announces the repositioning of its brand and product offering, together with the appointment of Adam Ryan as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).



Since its foundation in 2017, Finverity has focused on fixing the $1.7tn+ global trade finance gap by enabling the flow of capital through its digital ecosystem, empowering more businesses globally to have financial security and reach their true growth potential.



New CMO Adam Ryan has been working with the leadership team at Finverity to build a brand and product suite that better reflects this purpose, as well as Finverity’s position at the leading edge of trade and SCF technology.



Within this, Finverity has refocused its brand message on creating trade and supply chain finance ‘that works’ and repositioned its trade and supply finance offering to meet the distinct needs of its three main audiences:

• FinverityOS (SaaS) the end-to-end operating system designed to digitally transform trade and SCF operations, client experience and revenue generation capabilities at local and regional banks and NBFIs.

• Finverity CapitalAccess empowers ambitious privately-owned businesses to seamlessly access working capital and reach their next level of growth

• Finverity CapitalInvest enables funding partners to deploy capital into quality trade assets securely, easily and at scale.



The repositioning of Finverity’s offering is supported by the launch of Finverity’s new website, which is accessible at



"I am delighted to join such a talented and experienced team with such a noble purpose of fixing the trade finance gap and empowering businesses to reach their true potential. Our refreshed brand strategy, visual identity, product positioning and messaging help us to clearly articulate why we are here, who we are for and how we can help them. I look forward to working with the Finverity team to build on these strategic foundations with increased marketing activity to help deliver on our mission of making trade and supply chain finance work for more businesses, globally", said Adam Ryan, Chief Marketing Officer, Finverity.



Before Finverity, Ryan served as Chief Marketing Officer at Azimo, the global payments fintech, where he led triple-digit customer growth in key markets prior to its successful acquisition by Papaya Global, a quadruple unicorn in the global payroll and HR Tech space. Ryan has also held senior global marketing positions at WorldFirst (part of Ant Financial Group), a leading B2B global payments fintech, Wiggle CRC, the world’s largest tri-sports retailer, and Rakuten.



"We are thrilled to welcome Adam Ryan to the Finverity team. Adam has a proven track record of building brands, developing customer-focused, data-driven marketing strategies and driving growth and we look forward to benefiting from his expertise”, said Viacheslav (Slava) Oganezov, CEO and Co-founder, Finverity.







