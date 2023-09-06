African climate campaigners criticize Carbon Market Initiative

(MENAFN) Climate campaigners in Africa criticized the fresh Africa Carbon Markets Initiative on Tuesday, stating that it is only another “incentivization” of pollution that is going to endangers works to decrease carbon emissions at the source.



The report occurred from Friends of Earth Africa, an establishment that concentrates on backing the environmental as well as rights-based fights in the African area, following the African Climate Summit was started by Kenyan Leader William Ruto in Nairobi.



“We must reject any initiative that has no focus on attaining 100% renewable energy in the African continent,” the establishment's climate and justice energy plan manager declared.



They mentioned that the climate crisis cannot be resolved by changing air from one side of the globe to another, which this plan basically would be doing, which makes Africa a virtual dumping location “while our leaders cash in on another false solution.”



“Carbon markets are founded on several outrageous myths. They assume that permanent fossil fuel emissions can be equated to fragile, natural biological carbon cycles,” Omar Elmawi, managing director at Muslims for Human Rights (MUHURI) stated.

