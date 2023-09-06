Variation Of Jordan's Temps Forecast Over Coming Days

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 6 (Petra) -- Diverse weather patterns are anticipated in Jordan over the next few days as temperatures fluctuate and atmospheric conditions evolve, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).
Starting with Wednesday, temperatures are expected to surpass their typical averages for this time of year by approximately 2-4 degrees Celsius. As a result, the weather will be relatively hot in the mountainareas and plains, while other regions will be hot.
The southern and eastern parts of the Kingdom may witness the emergence of some medium-and high-level clouds, accompanied by moderate-speed northwesterly winds.
As we move into Thursday, a slight cooling trend is expected, bringing about normal summer conditions. This translates to moderate temperatures in high mountainareas and relatively warm to hot weather in other regions.
Friday will bring about stable weather, with summer-like conditions persisting in the highlands and relatively warm to hot temperatures elsewhere. The winds will be moderate-speed northwesterly, occasionally picking up in intensity.
On Saturday, a minor temperature increase is anticipated, leading to relatively hot weather in mountainareas and plains, while other regions will experience hot conditions.
Today's peak temperatures will be between 31 and 35 degrees Celsin Amman and varihighlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 21 or even 19C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have sweltering weather, with highs of 42C and lows of 29C.
