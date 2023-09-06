Wednesday, 06 September 2023 02:20 GMT

Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Paraguay Meets Qatari Acting Charge D'affaires


Asuncion: The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Paraguay HE Ruben Ramirez Lezcano met with Acting Charge d'Affaires of Qatar Embassy to Paraguay Tariq Al Othman.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation ties between the two countries.

