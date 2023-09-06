Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Paraguay Meets Qatari Acting Charge D'affaires

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Asuncion: The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Paraguay HE Ruben Ramirez Lezcano met with Acting Charge d'Affaires of Qatar Embassy to Paraguay Tariq Al Othman.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation ties between the two countries.
