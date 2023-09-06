Health Minister Announces Senior Leadership Appointments For Moph, Hmc

Doha, Qatar: HE Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, Minister of Public Health and Managing Director of Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) announced a set of new leadership appointments across HMC and the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH).

The following new appointments are effective from September 5, 2023.

Ministry of Public Health

. Mr. Ali Abdulla Al Khater, Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Public Health, in addition to continuing in his role as Chair of the Supreme Committee for Healthcare Communications.

Hamad Medical Corporation

. Dr. Abdelaziz Ahmad Darwish, Deputy Chief for Medical Staff Affairs, Workforce Planning and Performance

. Dr. Ahmed Ali Al Mohammed, Deputy Chief Medical Services

. Dr. Hanadi Khamis Al Hamad, Deputy Chief for Long-Term Care, Rehabilitation, and Geriatrics Care

. Dr. Badriya Suliman Al Ali, Chief Regulatory, Accreditation and Compliance Officer

. Mr. Mohamed Al Buraidi Al Marri, Chief Finance Officer

. Mr. Hassan Mohd Al Hail, Chief Corporate Communications Officer

In addition to the above, there are several other new leadership appointments at department/service level.

The new leaders each bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their new role and will drive the continued improvements of HMC as it strives to deliver the highest quality care to patients.

HMC Trauma System receives prestigiinternational reaccreditation