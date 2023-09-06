Somali Prime Minister Meets Qatari Minister Of State For International Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia HE Hamza Abdi Barre received today Qatar's Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, at his residence in Doha.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and the State of Qatar's support for development projects in Somalia.
