Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets European Official

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met today with the Director General for the Middle East and North Africa of the European Union's External Action Service HE Helene Le Gal, who is visiting the country.

The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the European Union and ways to support and develop them, especially in the fields of energy and climate change, in addition to discussing developments in Ukraine and Afghanistan.