Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets European Official

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met today with the Director General for the Middle East and North Africa of the European Union's External Action Service HE Helene Le Gal, who is visiting the country.
The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the European Union and ways to support and develop them, especially in the fields of energy and climate change, in addition to discussing developments in Ukraine and Afghanistan. Read Also
Somali Prime Minister meets Qatari Minister of State for International Cooperation Qatar participates in 13th meeting of GCC Security Media Committee
MENAFN06092023000063011010ID1107014510
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.