Hamad International Airport Launches Passenger Digital Assistance Kiosks

Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (DOH) has collaborated with Atos and Royal Schiphol Group to launch Passenger Digital Assistance Kiosks, aimed at enhancing the travel experience for passengers. These kiosks are designed to offer convenient access to information, aid in navigation, and provide live video calls to customer service agents, ensuring smooth journeys for travelers.

Commenting on the new passenger experience, Mr. Suhail Kadri, Senior Vice President of Technology and Innovation at Hamad International Airport said: "The new Passenger Digital Assistance Kiosks are part of our overarching digital strategy to transform passenger experiences. We are committed to investing in the latest technology and innovative solutions; to create the most seamless airport experience for all passengers traveling from and to Hamad International Airport, we are working with industry innovation leaders such as Atos and Royal Schiphol Group."

Marc Veelenturf, CEO of Middle East and Turkey at Atos said:“Together with our strategic partner Schiphol, we are proud to have successfully delivered this solution at Hamad International Airport to improve the digital passenger experience, and to manage passenger flow more effectively especially during the airport's critical peak periods.”

The kiosks are multilingual with 20 language options, with the airport map for wayfinding. They provide information related to flights, airport services, retail and F&B outlets and passenger events at the airport.

Hamad International Airport will continue to add new and strong partnerships to its portfolio with the aim to introduce innovative solutions and advanced technologies, as part of its commitment to being the industry leader, setting the benchmark for the airport industry and expanding beyond traditional solutions, to deliver an exceptionally memorable passenger experience for all travelers.