Qatar Participates In Africa Climate Summit

Nairobi: The State of Qatar participates in the Africa Climate Summit (ACS23) in Nairobi, Kenya, which kicked off Monday and will run until Wednesday, September 6.

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change HE Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al-Thani chairs the State of Qatar's delegation to the summit, with the participation of the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Climate Change and Sustainability Ambassador HE Badr bin Omar Al Dafa.