Iran's New Ambassador To Saudi Arabia Alireza Enayati Arrived In Riyadh

The Saudi envoy used to be his country's ambassador to Oman, before starting his new mission in Iran, the report said.

In March, Saudi Arabia and Iran reached, in Beijing, a groundbreaking agreement, to resume diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies and missions within two months.

On Apr 6, the two countries officially announced the resumption of diplomatic relations with immediate effect.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in early 2016, in response to attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran, after the kingdom executed a Shiite cleric.– NNN-IRNA

