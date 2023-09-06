Iran's New Ambassador To Saudi Arabia Alireza Enayati Arrived In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
TEHRAN, Sept 6 (NNN-IRNA) – Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Iran, Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi, arrived in Tehran yesterday, a few hours after the arrival of Iranian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alireza Enayati, in Riyadh, earlier in the day.
The Saudi envoy used to be his country's ambassador to Oman, before starting his new mission in Iran, the report said.
In March, Saudi Arabia and Iran reached, in Beijing, a groundbreaking agreement, to resume diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies and missions within two months.
On Apr 6, the two countries officially announced the resumption of diplomatic relations with immediate effect.
Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in early 2016, in response to attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran, after the kingdom executed a Shiite cleric.– NNN-IRNA
MENAFN06092023000200011047ID1107014497
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.