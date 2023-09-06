Thai New Pm, Cabinet Sworn In Before King

Srettha and 33 cabmembers, under the Pheu Thai Party-led government, recited the oath of allegiance before an audience with the king at the Dusit Palace in Bangkok.

Six deputy prime ministers from four major parties in the coalition, including Pheu Thai, Bhumjaithai, Palang Pracharath, and the United Thai Nation, attended the ceremony, along with other cabministers and their deputies.

Speaking at the government house after the swearing-in ceremony, Srettha said,“This government is a people's government. Every cabmember is here today as a representative of the people.”

“We are determined to solve many problems and will work tirelessly to address people's needs,” he said.

Srettha, who also serves as finance minister, said, his cabwill hold a special meeting today, in preparation for the policy statement address to the parliament, scheduled for next Monday, and the cabwill officially convene next Tuesday.

Srettha was elected as the nation's new prime minister in Aug, in a parliamentary vote. His 11-party coalition government includes major parties from the administration of former Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The Pheu Thai Party came second in the general elections in May, after the Move Forward Party. It initially supported Move Forward Party leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, as the new prime minister, but pulled out and formed its own coalition after Pita failed to secure necessary support in the previtwo bicameral sittings of the Thai parliament.– NNN-TNA

