Mendus Announces Participation In The H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference In September





H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference: September 11th – 13th

Title: MenAB Company Presentation

Date/Time: Available on-demand September 11th at 7:00 AM ET (13:00 CEST)

Webcast Link:





A replay of the presentation can be found on the Company's website under News & Events and will be available for 90 days thereafter. Please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the management team.





ABOUT MENAB (PUBL)

Menis dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Menis publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST.





