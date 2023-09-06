Director Declaration

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Kenmare Resources plc (LSE: KMR, ISE: KMR) announces that Dr. Elaine Dorward-King, a Non-Executive Director of Kenmare, has been appointed, with effect from 1 September 2023, as a Non-Executive Director of Nevada Copper Corp (TSX:NCU), a Canadian copper mining company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.