Ground-Breaking Survey Reveals Impact Of Accommodation On Student Well-Being And Experience Across Europe

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a pioneering effort to uncover the intricate relationship between student mental health and their accommodation environments, The Class Foundation and research partners are proud to present the findings of the first-of-its-kind Student Living Monitor (SLM) survey. This comprehensive study spanned 40 countries and engaged 3,300+ participants, providing crucial insights into the well-being of higher education students in Europe.

The Mental Health Inventory Index 5 (MHI-5) tool is internationally recognised and extensively documented, measuring well-being on a scale of 0 to 100. Scores above 60 signify good mental health and optimal well-being. The average MHI-5 score for the respondents from the 40 European countries is 57. This score is slightly below the benchmark score of 60. It suggests that, on average, the surveyed individuals from these countries have mental health scores at the lower end of the spectrum associated with good mental health.

The survey, utililising the MHI-5 method, has unveiled important insights underscoring the connection between student accommodation and their overall well-being:

One of the striking revelations from this study is the significant disparity in mental health ratings based on accommodation types. Students residing in Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) reported a notably higher average score of 57.6 on the MHI-5 scale, while their counterparts living at home or in rented accommodations had a lower score of 52.4, marking a substantial difference of 5.2 points. Overall low scores on emphasises the urgent need for a thorough reassessment of the mental health support within the Psector and other types of student housing.

Furthermore, the survey highlighted the obstacles encountered by students from non-traditional backgrounds, including sexual and ethnic minorities. Those from non-traditional backgrounds recorded an average MHI-5 rating of 43.2, significantly lower by 13.6 points compared to students without such backgrounds (60.6). This underscores the urgency of targeted interventions and improved support systems for students facing unique challenges related to their identity and background.

The study's detailed country-level analysis revealed significant variations in student mental health across Europe, providing a valuable resource for educators, policymakers, and stakeholders dedicated to enhancing the well-being of higher education students.

“These findings serve as a clarion call to universities, accommodation providers, and policymakers alike to prioritise and enhance mental health support for students. It's imperative to invest in comprehensive mental health programmes, develop inclusive accommodations, and cultivate a supportive environment that fosters well-being and resilience among students,” emphasises Kelly-anne Watson , Managing Director of The Class Foundation.

Moreover, the improved understanding of factors associated with poor mental health and those that can enhance mental well-being lays a critical foundation for designing targeted strategies and interventions. These measures aim to not only prevent poor mental health, but also ensure that tailored support is readily available to students facing higher risks.

"A student's living environment plays a vital role in supporting their mental health. When students are set up for success in an environment, it allows them to thrive. So, this survey will help inform how best to design and operate student accommodation,” according to Frank Uffen, Founder of The Class Foundation.

“Each year, thousands of students across Europe embark on educational journeys, immersing themselves in new cultures and education systems. However, ensuring accommodation at their destination remains a persistent challenge for international students, impacting student well-being. The ErasStudent Network is committed to supporting students' mobility, especially in crucial areas like timely and suitable housing. Initiatives like the Student Living Monitor address multifaceted living condition issues, contributing to student well-being. We appreciate the collaboration with the Class Foundation in creating pathways for mobile learners and shaping the future of mobility,” says Rita Dias , President of the ErasStudent Network, Research Partners.

In conclusion, the SLM survey has illuminated the impact of accommodation on student well-being and experience. It highlights the significance of not only the physical living spaces, but also the sense of community, inclusivity, and customised support in shaping students' mental health and overall higher education experience.

