Industry Likely To Get Six Months Of Time To Streamline Business With Data Protection Act

New Delhi, Sept 5 (KNN) The central government is considering to give about six months of time period to industry to align with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, said Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday.

He confirmed that the actual transition time will be decided after consultation with stakeholders.







Interacting with students at Delhi University, he said the government is ready with all rules and ready to notify the Data Protection Board soon.

The minister said the migration to the new regime should not lead to any disruption in the businesses.

“We may give a certain amount of time for platforms to migrate, to have consent managers, redesign their consent form, make sure data processing is aligned to the act. We will not give them 2 years. It will be some number, six months or something like that so that transition is orderly,” he said.

He said there will be enough time given so that people become aware of their rights, and MSME should also get some time to adjust to the rules.

“We are ready with notification for Data Protection Board (DPB),” the Minister said.

People will be able to file complaints under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act after the DPB is set up.

(KNN Bureau)