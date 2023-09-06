Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Location: Room Holmes I, 4th floor

Format: Company Presentation

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through targeting myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at .