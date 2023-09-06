Gurugram Industries Seek Extension On Timeline For Ban On Diesel Generator Sets

Gurugram, Sept 5 (KNN) The Gurugram based industries are urging the government to extend the deadline on the ban on diesel generators (DG) sets.

With just one month to go for the DG set ban announced by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Gurugram continues to be unprepared for the green switch.







“The deadline of this ban should be extended and the state government should ensure regular power supply and get builders to take responsibility of the switch,” said Praveen Malik, president, United Association of New Gurugram.

JN Mangla, president, Gurugram Industrial Association said,“We support green fuel, but it is feasible when there is uninterrupted power supply. Industries are facing an average of eight hours of disruptive power and have to depend on DG sets. In many areas, we still have no supply of green fuels and the small scale industry and mid-sized units face financial trouble in making the switch. This switch has to be gradual and with the support of the government. A complete ban on DG sets will not be possible in a month. We have sought extension of deadline.”

It was in 2017 that the CM Manohar Lal Khattar's government had announced 24-hour power supply to the millennium city. But no major progress been done in this regard and still 40 per cent of the city suffers from the poorest power infrastructure in NCR.

From posh condominiums, especially in New Gurugram, to industries, residents grapple with an average of six hours of power cuts a day and the majority of areas have no access to PNG supply.

(KNN Bureau)