Marwah Studios And Icmei Illuminate Women's Equality Day With Empowerment And Recognition

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 26th August,2023 – On the occasion of Women's Equality Day, the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), in collaboration with Marwah Studios and AAFT, came together at the vibrant Marwah Studios in Film City, Noida, to celebrate and promote gender equality and women's empowerment.
With a resolute commitment to the cause of gender equality, Sandeep Marwah, the President of ICMEI and the Chancellor of AAFT University, addressed the gathering. He underscored the proactive efforts taken to support, encourage, and empower women across all fields. Marwah emphasized that they have diligently created opportunities for women in varidisciplines, such as creative roles, management, and administration, ensuring equal representation.
Marwah further highlighted the invaluable role played by the International Women's Film Forum, an organization under ICMEI, which continuously organizes a myriad of events including workshops, seminars, interactions, exhibitions, and recitals. These events aim to inspire, educate, and celebrate women's achievements and contributions to society.
In a special moment during the celebration, Sandeep Marwah invited Ritika Viney and her esteemed team from the 'Mrs. India 2023 Queen Of Substance' pageant. Marwah took this opportunity to honor all the participants for their remarkable journey and accomplishments. Notably, Dr. Monisha Singh from Pune was awarded in the Ruby category, Yogita Walke from Goa was recognized in the Sapphire category, and Geetanjali Lakher was celebrated in the Emerald category.
Women's Equality Day, observed annually on August 26th, commemorates the hard-fought battles and accomplishments of women's rights activists throughout history. It serves as a reminder of the importance of gender equality and the ongoing pursuit of women's rights.
The celebration at Marwah Studios served as a powerful testament to the unwavering commitment to gender equality, the empowerment of women, and the recognition of their accomplishments and potential.
