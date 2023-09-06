South India To Witness Influx Of Gig Job Opportunities Ahead Of Festive Season: Report

Hyderabad, Sept 5 (KNN) South India is expected to witness an influx of gig job opportunities in the e-commerce sector ahead of the festive season, according to TeamLease Services.

The leading staffing solutions provider has forecasted an addition of 400,000 new gig jobs across South Indian cities. Majority of the demand will be concentrated across Bengaluru (40 per cent), followed by Chennai (30 per cent) and Hyderabad (30 per cent).







As per the report, while the demand for gig workers during the festive season will remain high across tier-1 cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, it will also extend to tier-2 and tier-3 cities like Coimbatore, Kochi and Mysore.

Companies will hire across primary functions like Warehouse Operations (30 per cent), Last-Mile Delivery Personnel (60 per cent) and Call Center Operators (10 per cent), it added.

Sharing insights on the mounting demand, Balasubramanian A, Vice President and Business Head at Teamlease Services said, "Over the last quarter, several prominent e-commerce players have announced their bullish plans for this festive season. The positive growth synergy in the sector is influenced by the shift in the consumer demographic, government's push towards Make in India, FDI and other initiatives, increased digitization. All of this is strongly influencing the gig economy in India.”

“Compared to last year, we are anticipating a 25 per cent increase in gig jobs pan India. South is a front runner and will see quite interesting trends. Specifically, in the south, gig jobs this year have increased by 30 per cent compared to last year,” he said.

As per the industry research, consumer spending in India is expected to surpass USD 4 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of about 10 per cent. Moreover, the overall e-commerce -tail ecosystem's GMV also grew by 22 per cent to reach USD 60 billion in FY2023. All of this is going to augment the Indian gig economy further.

It is anticipated that India's gig workforce will reach 2.35 crore by 2029-30, which clearly indicates the growing demand for this talent pool.

