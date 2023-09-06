Israel-Greece-Cyprus Invite India For Trilateral Summit To Secure Energy Cooperation

New Delhi, Sept 5 (KNN) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has expressed interest in natural gas exports partnership with countries such as India.

He said India and other potential countries will be invited to the next trilateral summit

involving Israel, Greece, and Cypexpected next year.







The summit took place in the Cypriot capital Nicosia to discuss regional energy cooperation to foon exports to Europe, especially natural gas and renewables.

Echoing similar sentiments, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talked about plans to expand the 3+1 format beyond the United States and potentially include India.

“There's something else that could develop, and we discussed it at great length,” the Israeli leader said.

“There is now the possibility that we might have the expansion of the Abraham Accords to normalisation with Saudi Arabia,” he added.

“All three countries view that as a great possibility, but they also see that this could lead to a connection between India, the Arabian peninsula, Israel, Cyprus, Greece, Europe. There is a natural and geographic connection but it could be also something that would lead to many rewards for our peoples and our countries,” he added.

Likewise, CypPresident Nikos Christodoulides said they reaffirmed“strong commitment to the 3+1 format with the United States and agreed on the value of intensifying 3+1 cooperation, with concrete deliverables also with other countries and we talked specifically about India.”

Later in a joint statement following the conclusion of the 9th trilateral summit, the leaders

“agreed that the energy sector, and in particular, natural gas, electricity and renewable energy, is a solid foundation for cooperation in the region, based on international law including the law of the sea and the respect of all states to exercise their rights in their respective Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and continental shelf.”

(KNN Bureau)