Dubai Flights: Travel To Manila For Only Dh299 With Airline's Seat Sale 1 Day Left To Book Promo Ticket

The airline has rolled out a special promo, giving huge discounts for travellers from several popular destinations, including Dubai.

Passengers from Dubai to Manila can get a trip for a one-way base fare of Dh299, if they are travelling from October 15, 2023, to February 29, 2024.

However, tomorrow, September 6, is the last day of the promo.

"Promo fares offered are limited and non-refundable, but rebookable; fare difference may apply," the airline said.

Flyers may also use their Cebu Pacific 'travel fund' to avail of the promo.

ALSO READ:

airline announces flash sale on selected flights

airline announces three weekly flights from Abu Dhabi to Colombo

Dubai: Emirates extends closure of first-class check-in counters

UAE-India flights: Dh361 tickets announced from the Emirates to Kerala

Dubai: Indian pilot forgets watch at airport, gets it back safely after a month