Oil Jumps As Saudi Arabia, Russia Extend Supply Cuts To End-2023

By 1323 GMT Brent crude futures for November were up $1.62, or about 1.8%, to $90.62 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) October futures rose $1.92, or about 2.2%, to $87.47 a barrel.

Riyadh's decision to extend its one million bpd voluntary cut will be reviewed monthly to consider whether to deepen the cut or increase production, state news agency SPA said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia was widely expected to extend its voluntary oil cuts into October. Fellow OPEC+ member, Russia, also prolonged its voluntary cuts through the end of the year.

The world's second-largest oil exporter is reducing exports by 300,000 bpd for the period. It has been cutting output and exports in tandem with Saudi Arabia on top of existing OPEC+ supply reductions.

ALSO READ:

UAE: Optimism in private sector hits highest level since Covid-19 pandemic

Oman's OQ Gas Networks plans Muscat's biggest IPO in almost two decades

Strong oil prices, capital inflows to drive GCC asset management market to $500b by 2026