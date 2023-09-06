Stora Enso's Shareholders' Nomination Board Composition

Stora Enso's two largest shareholders on 31 August 2023 were Solidium Oy and FAM AB.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board has been appointed and consists of the following members:

Kari Jordan (Chair of Stora Enso's Board of Directors), Håkan Buskhe (Vice Chair of Stora Enso's Board of Directors), Jouko Karvinen (Chair of the Board of Directors of Solidium Oy), and MarWallenberg (Chair of the Board of Directors of FAM AB).

The Shareholders' Nomination Board has elected Marcus Wallenberg as its Chair.

Wallenberg as its Chair.

For further information, please contact:

Carl Norell

SVP Corporate Communications

tel. +46 72 241 0349

Investor enquiries:

Anna-Lena Åström

SVP Investor Relations

tel. +46 70 210 7691

Part of the global

bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 21,000 employees and our sales in 2022 were EUR 11.7 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the as ADRs and Ordinary Shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors

STORA ENSO OYJ

