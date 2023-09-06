Wednesday, 06 September 2023 02:12 GMT

Azerbaijani Oil Prices Increase


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta increased by $1.79 and amounted to $96.42 per barrel on September 5, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by $1.81 and amounted $95.48 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $77.98 per barrel, up by $1.74 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $1.33 compared to the previprice and made up $91.94 per barrel on September 5.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on September 6.

