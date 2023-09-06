Kazakhstan, Italy Aim To Expand Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 6. Deputy Prime
Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Murat Nurtleu held talks with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of
Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian
Republic Antonio Tajani in Astana on September 5, Trend reports.
The parties discussed the state of and prospects for the
development of mutually beneficial cooperation in the political,
trade, economic, investment, scientific, technical, cultural,
humanitarian and tourism fields, interaction in a multilateral
format.
Kazakh FM noted the importance of expanding the range of
interaction with Italy.
"Italy is a time-tested, reliable strategic partner, trade with
your country has reached record levels among European countries. We
attach great importance to cooperation with Rome. Over more than 30
years of diplomatic relations, we have achieved good results,"
Nurtleu said.
In turn, Tajani expressed support for the initiatives voiced in
the message of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the
people of the country, as well as political and social and economic
reforms aimed at building a strong economy and a prosperous
society. He also noted the high level of relations between the two
countries, noting the presence of new promising areas.
Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment
to further strengthening the Kazakh-Italian strategic partnership
on the basis of the relevant Treaty of 2009.
