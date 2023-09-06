Iran's Production Of Uranium Enriched Up To 60 Percent Has No Credible Peaceful Purpose - State Dept

"No other country in the world today utilizes uranium enriched to 60 percent for the purposes of its claim. I have no other updates on discussions or talks on the nuclear issue with the Iranian regime, and so would leave it to when we spoke about this a number of weeks ago. We have the full confidence in the IAEA and Director General Grossi, and, of course, they are a body in which we communicate with quite regularly," he said.

Earlier, the State Department said that Biden administration has been clear that theis prepared to take action to ensure that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon.

"We continue to remain in close touch with allies and partners, including in the region, about the variareas of concern that we have with Iran. I will note that rumors about a nuclear deal, interim or otherwise, are false and misleading. And we'll continue to remain focused on constraining Iran's destabilizing behavior through diplomatic pressure, close coordination with our allies and partners, and de-escalation steps in the region as well," Patel said.

It was reported that theand Iran have been having indirect talks recently, with mediation of such countries as Oman in regard with the JCPOA.

After the withdrawal of thefrom the JCPOA in 2018, the Iranian side has repeatedly stated that no discussions with the US have been held, and will not be held if thedoes not return to this plan.

The IAEA, in turn, reported that Iran's total stockpile of enriched uranium stood at 3,795.5 kilograms (8,367.7 pounds) as of Aug. 19, which is a decrease of 949 kilograms compared to May.