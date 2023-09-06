Iran's Production Of Uranium Enriched Up To 60 Percent Has No Credible Peaceful Purpose - State Dept

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Iran's production of
uranium enriched up to 60 percent has no credible peaceful purpose,
Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of theState
Department said during a briefing, Trend reports.
"No other country in the world today utilizes uranium enriched
to 60 percent for the purposes of its claim. I have no other
updates on discussions or talks on the nuclear issue with the
Iranian regime, and so would leave it to when we spoke about this a
number of weeks ago. We have the full confidence in the IAEA and
Director General Grossi, and, of course, they are a body in which
we communicate with quite regularly," he said.
Earlier, the State Department said that Biden administration has
been clear that theis prepared to take action to ensure that
Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon.
"We continue to remain in close touch with allies and partners,
including in the region, about the variareas of concern that we
have with Iran. I will note that rumors about a nuclear deal,
interim or otherwise, are false and misleading. And we'll continue
to remain focused on constraining Iran's destabilizing behavior
through diplomatic pressure, close coordination with our allies and
partners, and de-escalation steps in the region as well," Patel
said.
It was reported that theand Iran have been having indirect
talks recently, with mediation of such countries as Oman in regard
with the JCPOA.
After the withdrawal of thefrom the JCPOA in 2018, the
Iranian side has repeatedly stated that no discussions with the US
have been held, and will not be held if thedoes not return to
this plan.
The IAEA, in turn, reported that Iran's total stockpile of
enriched uranium stood at 3,795.5 kilograms (8,367.7 pounds) as of
Aug. 19, which is a decrease of 949 kilograms compared to May.
MENAFN06092023000187011040ID1107014420
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.