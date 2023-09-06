Kapital Bank Has Launched“White City Sme Center” Branch For Entrepreneurs

At the branch, which provides all types of SME banking services, entrepreneurs can have consultations on banking services, open accounts, order financing products, get provided with a personal manager, while company managers and founders can take benefit from products and operations destined for individuals. Moreover, the branch is provided with special meeting rooms for the convenience of customers.

The new branch has also a 24-hour self-service area. Here, customers can use equipment installed for conducting operations.

Kapital Bank pays great attention to the development of small and medium enterprises. That is why“SME Center” branches were opened for the first time in the country. At our branches, entrepreneurs and legal entities can use banking services more quickly and conveniently.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 116 branches and 31 departments all over the country.