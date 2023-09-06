Kapital Bank Has Launched“White City Sme Center” Branch For Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, has launched another SME
Center branch with a distinctive concept for small and medium-sized
entrepreneurs. The branch is located at the following address: Baku
city, Khatai district, White City Fountain Square, Construction
Area FS-003.
At the branch, which provides all types of SME banking services,
entrepreneurs can have consultations on banking services, open
accounts, order financing products, get provided with a personal
manager, while company managers and founders can take benefit from
products and operations destined for individuals. Moreover, the
branch is provided with special meeting rooms for the convenience
of customers.
The new branch has also a 24-hour self-service area. Here,
customers can use equipment installed for conducting
operations.
Kapital Bank pays great attention to the development of small
and medium enterprises. That is why“SME Center” branches were
opened for the first time in the country. At our branches,
entrepreneurs and legal entities can use banking services more
quickly and conveniently.
Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA
Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan
with 116 branches and 31 departments all over the country. For more
detailed information about the Bank's products and services, please
refer to website, 196
Call Centre or the Bank's varisocial network pages. To apply
for a consumer loan visit , for a Birbank
installment card visit .
MENAFN06092023000187011040ID1107014419
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.