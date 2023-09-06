Missile And Drone Attack On Ukraine: Air Defenses Destroy 23 Out Of 33 Enemy Targets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of September 6, the enemy attacked Ukraine with air- and ground-launched missiles and attack drones, with Ukrainian air defenses destroying 23 out of 33 targets.
The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Early on September 6, 2023, the enemy attacked Ukraine with air- and ground-launched missiles, as well as attack drones. A total of 33 enemy air targets were recorded: seven air-based Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 missiles launched from nine Tu-95ms strategic bombers from the Engels area, one Iskander-M ballistic missile, 25 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs launched from the south-eastern and southern directions (Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Chauda)," the report said.
Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 23 air targets, including seven Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles, an Iskander-M ballistic missile, and 15 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. Read also: Missile attack on Kyiv: Ukrainian air defenses destroy all enemy targets
MENAFN06092023000193011044ID1107014418
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.