Missile And Drone Attack On Ukraine: Air Defenses Destroy 23 Out Of 33 Enemy Targets

The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Early on September 6, 2023, the enemy attacked Ukraine with air- and ground-launched missiles, as well as attack drones. A total of 33 enemy air targets were recorded: seven air-based Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 missiles launched from nine Tu-95ms strategic bombers from the Engels area, one Iskander-M ballistic missile, 25 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs launched from the south-eastern and southern directions (Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Chauda)," the report said.

Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 23 air targets, including seven Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles, an Iskander-M ballistic missile, and 15 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.