Missile Debris Sparks Fire In Kyiv Region

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.

"Kyiv region: rescuers eliminated the aftermath of enemy shelling. On September 6, a fire at a commercial enterprise caused by falling debris of an enemy missile was extinguished," the report said.

At the same time, no casualties were recorded.

The enemy attacked Ukraine with missiles in the early hours of September 6. Ukrainian air defenses destroyed all targets that were flying towards Kyiv.