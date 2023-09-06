Missile Debris Sparks Fire In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A fire broke out at a commercial enterprise in Ukraine's Kyiv region due to falling missile debris.
Ukraine's State Emergency Service said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.
"Kyiv region: rescuers eliminated the aftermath of enemy shelling. On September 6, a fire at a commercial enterprise caused by falling debris of an enemy missile was extinguished," the report said.
At the same time, no casualties were recorded. Read also: One killed in Russian drone attack on Odregion
The enemy attacked Ukraine with missiles in the early hours of September 6. Ukrainian air defenses destroyed all targets that were flying towards Kyiv.
MENAFN06092023000193011044ID1107014417
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.