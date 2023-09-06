1961 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree regulating election of members of the constituent assembly (the first legislative body), stipulating division of the country into 10 electoral regions, each elects two MPs aged no less than 30.

1976 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed an Amiri Decree stipulating formation of the country's ninth cabinet, comprising 18 ministers and chaired by the Crown Prince Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

1976 -- The Ministry of Planning replaced the Planning Council, with Mohammad Yousef Al-Adsani named minister.

1990 -- Kuwaiti contemporary singer Yousef Dokhi passed away at 56 years of age. He was credited for launching women choirs and used tambura in Kuwaiti tunes.

1993 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a law allowing the Central Bank of Kuwait to buy debts of Kuwaiti and GCC clients in exchange for State or guaranteed bonds with a 20-year maturity.

1995 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a law for ministers' prosecution.

2008 -- The Asia Shooting Confederation declared Nasser Al-Muqled champion of the Asia trap general competition.

2015 -- Kuwait Karate team won six gold, three silver, and three bronze medals at the 13th Asian Karate Championships held in Yokohama city, Japan. (end) bs