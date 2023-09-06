Kuwait Crude Oil Drop 24 Cents Tues. To Usd 92.06 Pb - Kpc

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil edged 24 cents lower during Tuesday's trading to reach USD 92.06 per barrel (pb) compared with USD 92.30 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Wednesday.
Brent curde rose USD 1.04 to USD 90.04 pb and West Texas Intermediate gained USD 1.14 to USD 86.69 pb. (end)
