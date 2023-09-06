Biden Blatantly Broke Trade Rules To Tackle Climate Change

One year in, these policies, such as the law's electric vehicle (EV) subsidies , appear to be succeeding at growing domestic clean energy industries – consider the US$100 billion in newly announced battery supply chain investments . But we believe the law also clearly violates international trade rules.

The problem is not the crime but the cover-up. Today's trade rules are ill-suited for the climate crisis. However, simply tearing them down could hinder economic growth and climate progress alike.

Ifleaders instead take responsibility for forging an improved international trade system – rather than denying the violations of trade rules or pointing fingers at similar transgressions by trade partners – they could help put the global economy in a better position to weather increasing climate-related trade tensions.

The United States has shaped international trade rules more than any other country.

In the 1940s, theproposed rules that eventually were largely adopted as the General Agreement on Trade and Tariffs, or GATT, a series of multinational agreements to reduce trade barriers. The most ambitiof the GATT agreements was the US-instigated Uruguay Round of the 1990s, which created the World Trade Organization.

Some WTO rules are vague, but others are crystal clear, including an unambiguprohibition of subsidies contingent on the use of domestic products instead of imports. Certain provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act do exactly that, such as the electric vehicle subsidies that require a large percentage of parts to be produced in North America.

The choice facingpolicymakers was between accepting the Inflation Reduction Act, including its rule-breaking, protectionist elements, or missing the small window to pass federal climate legislation.