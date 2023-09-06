Biden to wear face mask despite negative COVID test

(MENAFN) United States Leader Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 but he is going to put on a face mask inside as well as when very near to people a day following first lady Jill Biden tested positive for the virus, the White House declared on Tuesday.



Jill tested positive on Monday night and is having slight symptoms and she is going to stay in Delaware for the week, representative Karine Jean-Pierre stated at a news updating.



She declared that the leader tested negative last night for COVID and tested negative once more on Tuesday, she further mentioned that he is not facing any symptoms.



"Since the president was with the first lady yesterday, he will be masking while indoors and around people in alignment with (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) CDC guidance.



"And as has been the practice in the past, the president will remove his mask when sufficiently distanced from others indoors and while outside as well," Jean-Pierre continued.



The CDC rules, she added, urged for a combination of masking, testing and watching for symptoms.



"The president is doing all of that in close consultation with his physician," she mentioned.

MENAFN06092023000045015839ID1107014286